Koroma’s three goals paces Finlandia Soccer to a road win

LINCOLN, Illi. (WLUC) - Freshman Mohamed Koroma got a hat trick as the Finlandia University men’s soccer team (4-6) beat Lincoln Christian (3-8) 7-0, Monday afternoon at Handlin Field.

Finlandia wasted no time in getting on the board. Freshman Sam Williams scored off a pass from Koroma at the 15:29 mark. Five minutes later, Koroma took advantage of good passing to make it 2-0.

Freshman Hunter Ross made several great saves to keep Lincoln Christian off the scoreboard at the half. In the second half, the Lions scored four goals in a six-minute span to break it open.

Koroma finished with a hat trick, the first for FinnU since Oct. 21, 2019. Williams scored twice and a goal each came from junior Bryson Beck and sophomore Keegan Lerchenfeldt.

Finlandia had 18 shots with 13 on goal, two corner kicks and was called for 15 fouls.

Lincoln Christian had 15 shots with 13 on goal, six corner kicks and was called for 10 fouls.

Finlandia remains on the road, Tuesday, Sept. 28, taking on Illinois College. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. CST

