Iron Mountain Rec Center looks to expand its programming

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Rec Center is looking to introduce comedy shows into its regular programming.

The rec center is most known for its RC racing and cornhole tournaments, but staff is looking to expand community interest.

The facility has received liquor licenses for five events between now and New Year’s. Some upcoming events include wrestling, magic games, live music, and a haunted house.

Owner Dave Fraser says that comedy is a passion of his and believes everyone needs a smile.

“Times are tough right now with trying to get people into venues, and one thing we really need to do is just all laugh. I figured you get people together and get them out and feeling good about things again and laughing, what’s a better time?” Fraser said.

Anyone interested can contact the rec center directly. Fraser says any experience level is welcome.

