Historic Calumet Theatre welcomes 4 new board members

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Historic Calumet Theatre welcomes four new members to its Board of Directors.

There were a total of six candidates on the ballot, four new nominees and two incumbents, and write-in candidates were welcomed.

In the annual member meeting and election last night, 35 members were in attendance (combined Zoom and in-person).

The in-person votes were made on paper ballots, and Zoom votes were made in an electronic poll format via Zoom webinar. Votes were collected by staff in an orderly manner, and tallies were made by the three Calumet Theatre staff persons present.

Incumbents were Jerry Mitchell and Jody Menneguzo. New nominees were Bob Wareham, Michele Southerland, Diane St. Amour, and John Sullivan.

The elected Calumet Theatre Company Board of Directors members are:

Bob Wareham

Dan Jamison, write-in candidate

Michele Southerland

Diane St. Amour

Bethany Jones, recently hired as the Calumet Theatre Marketing Director, and also doing double time as acting Business Director, is excited to welcome new faces to the Calumet Theatre Board.

“I want to personally welcome our new Board of Director Members. I look forward to working with each of you to move the Calumet Theatre forward,” Jones said. “We want our new Board Members to know that we recognize that staff roll-overs and 18 months of pandemic lockdowns have been detrimental to the healing and regrowth of the Theatre’s activities. I’m here to help and to fix as well as improve. The first big show of the season was just this past Saturday, Boy Band Review and was a great success. We need to put aside the past and look to the future to get our historic Calumet Theatre back to it’s former glory and hopefully improve it to everyone’s benefit. We hope to see everyone back in our theatre this season.”

Following the member meeting and election, the board went into executive session to elect new officers. The new Calumet Theatre Board of Directors Officers are: Dan Jamison, President; Michele Southerland, Treasurer; and Diane St. Amour, Secretary.

For more details and additional information, please contact Bethany Jones, Marketing Director at CTmarketingdirector@gmail.com, or call 906-231-1325.

