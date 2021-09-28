Dickinson County Library features banned books this week

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Fahrenheit 451, The Lorax, and The Dairy of Anne Frank are just a few of the books that have been banned or censored throughout history. Every book is banned for different reasons, but some trends are evident.

“Most often is definitely magic, especially for the kids’ books. Recent years its been LGBTQ+ books that challenge the hetero-normative relationship. Those books tend to be very well-contested, challenged or banned in different communities,” said Crystal Jacklovitz, Library Early Elementary and Literacy Specialist.

Last week, the library hosted a special “story-time” event, where they read banned children’s books. Parents were surprised to see why certain popular books were censored.

“We read ‘Hop on Pop’ by Dr. Suess, which was banned from a library in Canada due to its violence against father’s, which is kind of funny because if you read the book it’s just rhyming words,” Jacklovitz said.

The library says censorship of literature can limit the spreading of ideas and learning development. Jacklovitz says books should always be made available, regardless of content.

“Because even though some people don’t like the magic that’s in Harry Potter and might not like it for their family, other families might really enjoy it,” Jacklovitz said. “Being able to have those available for all of our patrons, because we are a public library, is really important.”

Harry Potter has been banned several times, but according to Marshall University, it was most recently banned in 2020 at a catholic school in Tennessee for discussion of magic.

The banned books program continues this week throughout the country, sponsored by the American Library Association.

