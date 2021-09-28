ALERT: US-2 closed in Bessemer due to structure fire

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic is being rerouted off US-2 in Bessemer late Tuesday morning due to a fire.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says US-2 (Lead Street) is closed at Clayberg Street as of 11:00 a.m. central, for a structure fire.

No other details are immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

