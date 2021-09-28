Advertisement

ALERT: US-2 closed in Bessemer due to structure fire

Both directions are closed at Clayberg Street as of 11:00 a.m. central.
Generic fire graphic
Generic fire graphic(AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Traffic is being rerouted off US-2 in Bessemer late Tuesday morning due to a fire.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says US-2 (Lead Street) is closed at Clayberg Street as of 11:00 a.m. central, for a structure fire.

No other details are immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic.
UPDATE: M-69 reopens in Menominee County following Monday afternoon crash
NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson
Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE. A digital thermostat.
More than 178K Michigan households to receive additional home heating credit payment

Latest News

A recycling truck leaving the Recycle 906 facility.
Recycle 906 joins NextCycle Michigan initiative
FILE. The Calumet Theatre.
Historic Calumet Theatre welcomes 4 new board members
MDOT logo and a road.
MDOT research on timing spring weight restrictions receives national recognition
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough
NMU student uses giant mushroom as pizza dough in Marquette