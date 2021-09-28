Advertisement

After patchy morning fog clears, expect a sunny and mild Tuesday

Sept. 28, 2021
Sept. 28, 2021
By Andrew LaCombe
Sep. 28, 2021
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Some patchy fog developed early Tuesday morning over the interior west and central Upper Peninsula. Turn on your low-beam headlights until it clears. The shallow, patchy fog will burn off within an hour or two after sunrise.

Expect a sunny and mild Tuesday, with highs ranging from the upper 60s in the eastern U.P. to the low/mid-70s central and west. The coolest highs will be along the Lake Michigan shoreline with a light wind out of the south.

Tuesday night looks to be calm and clear, so patchy fog could develop in the central and east on Wednesday morning.

The clear and mild trend should continue into Friday, with rain showers possible at times through the weekend. Forecast models aren’t agreeing yet on exact timing and amounts. Temperatures should stay above average through Sunday.

