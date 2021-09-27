Westwood High School gets new training facility

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

Thanks to Ishpeming Township donors, Westwood High School’s Patriot Training Center has brand new equipment ready for use after a recent renovation.

The high school decided they needed a modern exercise area after their old space was outdated.

Their goal was to give students a nicer workout facility than before.

The center provides Westwood students with a great opportunity to strengthen more than just their minds.

From football players to volleyball players, to the general student body, Westwood Patriots are excited to use the new space.

