Westwood High School gets new training facility

The Patriot Training Center received massive upgrades thanks to donors.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

Thanks to Ishpeming Township donors, Westwood High School’s Patriot Training Center has brand new equipment ready for use after a recent renovation.

The high school decided they needed a modern exercise area after their old space was outdated.

Their goal was to give students a nicer workout facility than before.

The center provides Westwood students with a great opportunity to strengthen more than just their minds.

From football players to volleyball players, to the general student body, Westwood Patriots are excited to use the new space.

Westwood High School gets new training facility
