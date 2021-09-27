Advertisement

Warm, dry week begins to close out September

Sept. 27, 2021
Sept. 27, 2021(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The final days of September look to be warm and dry in Upper Michigan.

The clouds that hung around all weekend will clear out later Monday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Behind a weak cold front, highs will be in the 60s to near 70 along the Wisconsin state late. Clear skies and calm winds overnight will make patchy frost possible away from the Great Lakes, with lows dipping down into the 30s inland.

Dry and warm conditions look to dominate the first half of the week ahead as a high pressure ridge from the Central Plains looks to build over the U.P. Tuesday. Some rain is possible toward the weekend.

