Two-vehicle crash closes M-69 near Menominee-Dickinson county line

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - M-69 in northern Menominee County is closed due to a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, the crash happened near Stebbens Road, about two miles east of the Dickinson-Menominee county line. MSP-Iron Mountain Post indicated that an ATV was involved.

Injuries were noted by the MSP, but no specific details have been provided.

Police say there is no detour and both lanes of M-69 remain closed at this time.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.