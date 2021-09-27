Two former state party chairs introduce “Yes on National Popular Vote” initiative in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two former Michigan party chairs are introducing a petition to make sure every Michigan vote is counted in future presidential elections.

Five of America’s 46 presidents were elected without winning the national popular vote. That’s why former Republican Party chair Saul Anuzis and former Democratic Party chair Mark Brewer are reaching across party lines to introduce the “Yes on National Popular Vote” initiative in Michigan.

“National Popular Vote guarantees the presidency to the candidate who will receive the most votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia,” Anuzis said. “It applies the very simple notion of ‘one person, one vote’ for presidential elections.”

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have already passed legislation in support of the National Popular Vote. Enough states to represent 270 Electoral College votes are necessary to put the initiative into effect.

Anuzis and Brewer say if other states join in, it will force presidential candidates to campaign in every state, instead of only battleground states.

“You could not afford to walk away from 10 million people in Michigan and have a 5%, 2%, and even 1% drop in presidential election turnouts, whether you’re a republican or a democrat,” said Anuzis.

According to Brewer, giving power back to the popular vote will restore faith in the political process.

“The current broken presidential election system causes division and mistrust,” he said. “It leads to needless recounts and endless litigation and bad feelings all around, and the candidate with the most votes doesn’t always win the election.”

On Tuesday, Brewer and Anuzis will file a petition with the Bureau of Elections. Their goal is to collect 340,047 voter signatures.

To learn more about the “Yes on National Popular Vote” initiative, click here. You can follow the campaign’s progress in Michigan on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.