Advertisement

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson

Erickson was fired at a special board meeting on Friday, September 24
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s TV6 Morning News, former Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson spoke with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about last Friday’s special board meeting. The meeting, that lasted less than 10 minutes, was called to discusses Erickson’s contract. After no discussion, Trustee Steve Young made a resolution to terminate without cause, Erickson’s contract.

“I believe we need improved communication at a microlevel with the board to exactly what leadership is doing to make this university a better place today, tomorrow, and into the future,” said Young.

Friday afternoon Erickson told TV6 it was hard to say if recent contract negotiations played a role in the decision and that he doesn’t hold any ill-will toward the trustees.

This morning Erickson noted differences in a number of areas one of those being a campus wide vaccine mandate.

Erickson plans to return to NMU as a professor next fall after taking a year sabbatical.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Buck Nystrom, a former Michigan State University football player, interviews with TV6's Don...
Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl “Buck” Nystrom has died
Fire
No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
A screenshot of the virtual NMU Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 24, 2021.
UPDATE: NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Erickson was terminated from his contract with the university at a special board meeting on...
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson sits down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson
Rock River Farm in Chatham
Rock River Farm holds perennial sale
Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming. FILE.
MDHHS, Pathways for Potential and Ishpeming Public Schools provide free haircuts
U.P. Rainbow Pride Highway M-94
U.P. Rainbow Pride conducts Highway M-94 cleanup