TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s TV6 Morning News, former Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson spoke with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about last Friday’s special board meeting. The meeting, that lasted less than 10 minutes, was called to discusses Erickson’s contract. After no discussion, Trustee Steve Young made a resolution to terminate without cause, Erickson’s contract.

“I believe we need improved communication at a microlevel with the board to exactly what leadership is doing to make this university a better place today, tomorrow, and into the future,” said Young.

Friday afternoon Erickson told TV6 it was hard to say if recent contract negotiations played a role in the decision and that he doesn’t hold any ill-will toward the trustees.

This morning Erickson noted differences in a number of areas one of those being a campus wide vaccine mandate.

Erickson plans to return to NMU as a professor next fall after taking a year sabbatical.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.