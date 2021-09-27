Thousands of Walleye fish are being added into the Menominee River eco-system this week.

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - Over 9,000 Walleye fish will be added to the Menominee River across three different inlets this week. Today, nearly 2,200 Walleye’s were planted on the Wisconsin side of the river.

“To our knowledge, this is the first management of fisheries that has been done in this boundary water in the last 50 years,” Jim Nicolas, Wildlife Unlimited Treasurer.

Wildlife Unlimited has seen a decrease in Walleye population because of the popularity of the fish, and the lower survival rate of shorter Fingerlings. The new Fingerlings were hatched last spring, and are already seven inches long. The group expects a higher survival rate among these larger fish.

“Our goal of this project is to get this Walleye population up to a sustainable level,” Nicolas said. “Meaning, that this isn’t put and take planting, we’re hoping to get enough fish in this river system that they will be able to reproduce and maintain a quality fishery.”

Walleye fish can grow up to 30 inches long, making them a choice fish. Projects like the Walleye planting are funded through yearly spring banquets hosted by Wildlife Unlimited. The group was established 40 years ago with the mission to maintain eco-systems in Dickinson County.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the natural resources here, the water and lakes that we have. Providing these fish is part of that program,” said Bob Baker, Wildlife Unlimited Charter Member.

The group says collaboration from the Michigan and Wisconsin D.N.R. made the project attainable. The Walleye planting continues across the Menominee River in Kingsford on Thursday, and organizers hope to see strong results in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.