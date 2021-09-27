Advertisement

Ryan Report - September 26, 2021

This week, Don Ryan sat down in-studio with U.P. Historian and Author, Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down in-studio with U.P. Historian and Author, Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D.

The pair discuss former-professor Magnaghi’s new book, due out later this fall, about Upper Michigan foods and restaurants. They also look at how history can help interpret today’s world.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Buck Nystrom, a former Michigan State University football player, interviews with TV6's Don...
Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl “Buck” Nystrom has died
Fire
No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
A screenshot of the virtual NMU Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 24, 2021.
UPDATE: NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan on the Sept. 26, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - September 26, 2021 - Part 4
U.P. Historian and Author, Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D., on the Sept. 26, 2021 episode of TV6's The...
The Ryan Report - September 26, 2021 - Part 3
U.P. Historian and Author, Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D., left, joins TV6's Don Ryan on the Sept. 26,...
The Ryan Report - September 26, 2021 - Part 2
U.P. Historian and Author, Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D., left, joins TV6's Don Ryan on the Sept. 26,...
The Ryan Report - September 26, 2021 - Part 1