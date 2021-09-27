Ryan Report - September 26, 2021
This week, Don Ryan sat down in-studio with U.P. Historian and Author, Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D.
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan sat down in-studio with U.P. Historian and Author, Russell Magnaghi, Ph.D.
The pair discuss former-professor Magnaghi’s new book, due out later this fall, about Upper Michigan foods and restaurants. They also look at how history can help interpret today’s world.
Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.