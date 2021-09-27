Rock River Farm holds perennial sale

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - In Alger County, a farm finished its end-of-season sale.

Rock River Farm had a large selection of perennials available this weekend. Costumers could pick from the potted selection or go into its two-acre field and dig from there.

The farm’s owner says turnout was great this weekend.

“It’s a good time of year to plant,” said Rowan Bunce, Rock River Farm Owner. “Perennials get put in the ground now. They slowly root in just a little bit and then as soon as spring comes, they really root in and you’ll have flowers, hopefully by summer time.”

You still have time to pick your own bouquet of flowers from the farm’s garden; that will close on October 1. After that, the farm sells wreaths at the Marquette Farmer’s Market.

