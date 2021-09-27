PBS chef tastes the Keweenaw

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - PBS’s show “A Taste of History” gets a taste of the Keweenaw this week. Show Host and Chef Walter Staib traveled to Harbor Haus in Copper Harbor for a glimpse of Oktoberfest.

“You could go in a small little town like here and go into like here, is a good example,” said Staib. “You come in here, you wouldn’t expect to find this quality of food in here, you wouldn’t. You’d think it was a fish fry place, but no, it’s really different.”

Harbor Haus Owner and Executive Chef Dan Harri says he is excited to show Staib his Keweenaw cooking ways.

“I’ve traveled with him all over, and we’ve talked about the UP, and I’ve showed him pictures of my restaurant over the years,” said Harri. “We finally got the opportunity to work this out.”

Monday morning’s filming began with what comes before cooking – the catch.

“He’s telling me the philosophy kind of mirrors the philosophy of 18th-century type farm-to-table,” said Staib, in reference to how Harri collects his fresh ingredients. “Or, from lake-to-table, if you will.”

Harbor Haus is located on the shoreline of Lake Superior. Its fresh fish and Oktoberfest celebrations are just two examples of what heritage means to Harbor Haus.

“It’s the whole heritage of this building,” said Harri. “Fritz and Maiken Ehlers came over from Germany, built this place. So it’s a rich tradition we’re just carrying on.”

Which, Staib says makes for great TV.

“A Taste of History is not really a cooking show, per se,” said Staib. “It ties food into it because people love food, and food is history. But, it’s also location, uniqueness, and stuff you can discover.”

Staib says the episode featuring the Keweenaw will air sometime in the spring.

