Northern Lights YMCA and Systems Control renew partnership

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Childcare is growing at the Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County.

The YMCA announced they’re renewing its three-year partnership contract with Systems Control. Both companies work with the “Little Sparks Childcare Center” to provide programs for children ages birth to 12 years old.

The partnership was founded in 2018 at the childcare center’s inception, and Systems Control has helped them grow and become established. Part of the new partnership is opening a new infant classroom at the YMCA.

“So it will allow us to have a flow of children as we get more children, they can grow with us. They can transition more smoothly and effectively through our program and all the way into our youth program, which is then an afterschool program that we also provide,” said Heather Poll, YMCA Childcare Director.

The YMCA says they hope the new infant care room will be ready by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.