Advertisement

Northern Lights YMCA and Systems Control renew partnership

The Dickinson center and Systems Control signed a three-year extension through 2024
The YMCA provides programming for children aged birth to 12-years-old
The YMCA provides programming for children aged birth to 12-years-old(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Childcare is growing at the Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County.

The YMCA announced they’re renewing its three-year partnership contract with Systems Control. Both companies work with the “Little Sparks Childcare Center” to provide programs for children ages birth to 12 years old.

The partnership was founded in 2018 at the childcare center’s inception, and Systems Control has helped them grow and become established. Part of the new partnership is opening a new infant classroom at the YMCA.

“So it will allow us to have a flow of children as we get more children, they can grow with us. They can transition more smoothly and effectively through our program and all the way into our youth program, which is then an afterschool program that we also provide,” said Heather Poll, YMCA Childcare Director.

The YMCA says they hope the new infant care room will be ready by the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Buck Nystrom, a former Michigan State University football player, interviews with TV6's Don...
Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl “Buck” Nystrom has died
Fire
No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
A screenshot of the virtual NMU Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 24, 2021.
UPDATE: NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson

Latest News

Westwood High School gets new training facility
Westwood High School gets new training facility
Bird rehabilitator encourages residents to help protect migratory birds
Bird rehabilitator encourages residents to help protect migratory birds
Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Health Department hosts annual Suicide Prevention Walk
Westwood High School
Westwood High School gets new training facility