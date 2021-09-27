Advertisement

Marquette County Health Department hosts annual Suicide Prevention Walk

The event is virtual this year due to COVID-19 concerns. All proceeds go to suicide prevention awareness.
Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Health Department(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -

You can join a walk for a good cause.

The Marquette County Health Department is hosting its annual suicide prevention walk.

The walk is virtual this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event hopes to raise awareness for suicide and honor survivors.

Participants should complete their walk between September 27th and October 3rd.

Entrants are allowed to walk anywhere and are encouraged to bring their loved ones.

To sign up for this walk, visit MCHD’s Run Sign Up website.

