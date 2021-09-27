Into the Woods premiers this Friday at the Masonic Theatre

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Your favorite fairytale characters are stepping out of the story book and onto the stage this weekend.

The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company’s production of “Into the Woods” opens this Friday at 7 pm at the Masonic Theatre in Marquette.

The show runs this weekend and next, and given some of the themes and content of “Into the Woods”, the Sunday matinees will present a revised version that’s more suitable for young children.

“This show actually does have a few darker themes- especially in the second act- so it’s very fitting for the fall. And this is a very good space to have it in because it’s very intimate, just a little bit closer together- and this show’s really cool because we’re using up the entire space.” says director Eliisa Gladwell.

You can purchase tickets in person at Forsberg’s A New Leaf in Marquette or online at matimqt.org.

The Masonic Theatre is located in the Masonic Building on Washington St. in Marquette.

