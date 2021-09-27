Advertisement

Into the Woods premiers this Friday at the Masonic Theatre

Watch your favorite fairytale characters step out of the book and onto the stage
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Your favorite fairytale characters are stepping out of the story book and onto the stage this weekend.

The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company’s production of “Into the Woods” opens this Friday at 7 pm at the Masonic Theatre in Marquette.

The show runs this weekend and next, and given some of the themes and content of “Into the Woods”, the Sunday matinees will present a revised version that’s more suitable for young children.

“This show actually does have a few darker themes- especially in the second act- so it’s very fitting for the fall. And this is a very good space to have it in because it’s very intimate, just a little bit closer together- and this show’s really cool because we’re using up the entire space.” says director Eliisa Gladwell.

You can purchase tickets in person at Forsberg’s A New Leaf in Marquette or online at matimqt.org.

The Masonic Theatre is located in the Masonic Building on Washington St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Buck Nystrom, a former Michigan State University football player, interviews with TV6's Don...
Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl “Buck” Nystrom has died
Fire
No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
A screenshot of the virtual NMU Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 24, 2021.
UPDATE: NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson
Erickson was terminated from his contract with the university at a special board meeting on...
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson sits down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson
Rock River Farm in Chatham
Rock River Farm holds perennial sale
Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming. FILE.
MDHHS, Pathways for Potential and Ishpeming Public Schools provide free haircuts