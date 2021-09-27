Helping migratory birds

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents should keep an eye on the skies in the coming weeks as migratory birds migrate across the UP.

With an influx in air traffic as birds head south for winter, Wild Bird Rehabilitator Michelle Anderson says residents should take a look at their windows.

Residents are encouraged to identify any problem areas of their homes where windows reflect natural surroundings, as it may cause life-threatening issues for birds.

“They don’t know the area so they’re coming through and any windows you have that have reflections of the sky, or trees, they can’t determine that’s glass,” said Anderson. “So they just cruise on through and hit it. A lot of times they are fatal.”

Anderson says homeowners can put up tempera paint, or use decal stickers to break up reflections in windows.

It can prevent birds from making fatal mistakes.

If you’d like to get more involved, check out the Global Bird Rescue for more resources to track and record bird-window impact trends in your area.

