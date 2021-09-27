Advertisement

Helping migratory birds

Keep an eye on the skies in coming weeks.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents should keep an eye on the skies in the coming weeks as migratory birds migrate across the UP.

With an influx in air traffic as birds head south for winter, Wild Bird Rehabilitator Michelle Anderson says residents should take a look at their windows.

Residents are encouraged to identify any problem areas of their homes where windows reflect natural surroundings, as it may cause life-threatening issues for birds.

“They don’t know the area so they’re coming through and any windows you have that have reflections of the sky, or trees, they can’t determine that’s glass,” said Anderson. “So they just cruise on through and hit it. A lot of times they are fatal.”

Anderson says homeowners can put up tempera paint, or use decal stickers to break up reflections in windows.

It can prevent birds from making fatal mistakes.

If you’d like to get more involved, check out the Global Bird Rescue for more resources to track and record bird-window impact trends in your area.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Buck Nystrom, a former Michigan State University football player, interviews with TV6's Don...
Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl “Buck” Nystrom has died
Fire
No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
A screenshot of the virtual NMU Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 24, 2021.
UPDATE: NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson

Latest News

Westwood High School gets new training facility
Westwood High School gets new training facility
Bird rehabilitator encourages residents to help protect migratory birds
Bird rehabilitator encourages residents to help protect migratory birds
Marquette County Health Department
Marquette County Health Department hosts annual Suicide Prevention Walk
The YMCA provides programming for children aged birth to 12-years-old
Northern Lights YMCA and Systems Control renew partnership
Westwood High School
Westwood High School gets new training facility