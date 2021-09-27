Advertisement

Delta County fire departments to receive new firefighting gear

Escanaba Township Fire Department encourages the community to line the streets, welcoming downstate crew.
Escanaba Township Fire Department's Besse Hall.
Escanaba Township Fire Department's Besse Hall.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Township Fire Department is calling on the community to line the streets this Wednesday, welcoming a special guest.

A downstate man started a program called “From our Firehouse to Yours.” Along with a crew, he will bring $1million worth of fire gear to Delta County.

The program takes donated gently used fire gear from larger departments and gives it to smaller departments without the budget to buy new gear.

“A new set of gear runs $3-4,000 apiece for full turnout set. SCBA’s are running $5-6,000 a piece so our budget just can’t handle that up here,” said Matt Rian, a firefighter at Escanaba Township Fire Department.

The crew will be escorted through Lakeshore Drive to 9th Street in Gladstone. Then north on US-2 and north on M-35 where they will take a right on to P.5 Road.

Everyone is encouraged to line any of the streets on Wednesday about four in the afternoon to welcome the downstate crew.

