Delta County Central Dispatch now hiring

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Central Dispatch is now hiring, and the director says every day is different.

“Some days it’s fairly quiet and we don’t have a ton going on besides just normal traffic stops and minor calls and then there are other days where the two people are really multi-tasking, doing a lot of things all at once,” said Jen Peterson, director of Delta County Central Dispatch.

Dispatch recently promoted from within opening up a full-time position. Two people will be hired, one full-time and one part-time.

“We’ll be hiring two people and then whoever performs better in our in-house training would have the option to take the full-time position if they chose to,” said Peterson.

To be considered for the position, applicants only need a high school diploma. All job skills will be taught in a 14-week training.

“It’s got a couple of sections. There’s multiple trainers that you spend time with and then we just have minimum requirements that have to be met in order to pass through that training program,” said Peterson.

Policies and procedures, prioritizing calls and learning how to multitask are some of the topics in the training. The deadline to apply is this Friday, October 1.

Delta County Central Dispatch is also seeing a change in management.

“Our management has been handled by the City of Escanaba for many years now so basically the only things that’s changing is who’s managing us. So that’s management is going to go fully to the 911 Authority board,” said Peterson.

Dispatch will remain at Escanaba Public Safety, but only as tenants. This is an internal change, and the public will not notice a difference

