Advertisement

Delta County Central Dispatch now hiring

Friday, October 1 is the deadline to apply.
Inside Delta County Central Dispatch.
Inside Delta County Central Dispatch.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County Central Dispatch is now hiring, and the director says every day is different.

“Some days it’s fairly quiet and we don’t have a ton going on besides just normal traffic stops and minor calls and then there are other days where the two people are really multi-tasking, doing a lot of things all at once,” said Jen Peterson, director of Delta County Central Dispatch.

Dispatch recently promoted from within opening up a full-time position. Two people will be hired, one full-time and one part-time.

“We’ll be hiring two people and then whoever performs better in our in-house training would have the option to take the full-time position if they chose to,” said Peterson.

To be considered for the position, applicants only need a high school diploma. All job skills will be taught in a 14-week training.

“It’s got a couple of sections. There’s multiple trainers that you spend time with and then we just have minimum requirements that have to be met in order to pass through that training program,” said Peterson.

Policies and procedures, prioritizing calls and learning how to multitask are some of the topics in the training. The deadline to apply is this Friday, October 1.

Delta County Central Dispatch is also seeing a change in management.

“Our management has been handled by the City of Escanaba for many years now so basically the only things that’s changing is who’s managing us. So that’s management is going to go fully to the 911 Authority board,” said Peterson.

Dispatch will remain at Escanaba Public Safety, but only as tenants. This is an internal change, and the public will not notice a difference

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
Buck Nystrom, a former Michigan State University football player, interviews with TV6's Don...
Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl “Buck” Nystrom has died
Fire
No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain
A screenshot of the virtual NMU Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 24, 2021.
UPDATE: NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson sat down with former NMU President Fritz Erickson

Latest News

Former Republican Party chair Saul Anuzis and former Democratic Party chair Mark Brewer are...
Two former state party chairs introduce “Yes on National Popular Vote” initiative in Michigan
FILE. A digital thermostat.
More than 178K Michigan households to receive additional home heating credit payment
Escanaba Township Fire Department's Besse Hall.
Delta County fire departments to receive new firefighting gear
Crash graphic.
UPDATE: M-69 reopens in Menominee County following Monday afternoon crash