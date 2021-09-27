AAA: Michigan gas prices up 8 cents compared to last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are up 8 cents compared to last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 9 cents more than this time last month and $1.07 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest last January.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.07 to settle at $73.30. Crude prices increased last week following the release of EIA’s recent weekly report that shows total domestic crude inventories decreased by 3.4 million bbl to 414 million bbl.

Additionally, crude prices rose after the Federal Reserve signaled it could raise interest rates in 2022 and end its bond-purchase program that has supported the economy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With crude prices trending above $70 a barrel, pump prices continue to remain elevated as we move into fall,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages.

Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.28), Metro Detroit ($3.27), Lansing ($3.24)

Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.18), Marquette ($3.22) (The Marquette region is an average of all gas prices in the U.P.), Flint ($3.22)

