42 cats, kittens find homes during ‘Caturday’ at the Delta Animal Shelter

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 40 cats and kittens found their forever homes this weekend.

The Delta Animal Shelter in Escanaba says it adopted out 42 cats and kittens during its Big Caturday event on Sept. 25.

Normally, the adoption fee is $50 for cats and $125 for kittens. But on Saturday, the adoption fees were waived due to sponsorships from members of the community.

The shelter says it still has some of the original 59 sponsored cats up for adoption.

To learn more about adopting through Delta Animal Shelter, check out the shelter’s website or Facebook page.

