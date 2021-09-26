MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Sports Hall of Famer Carl “Buck” Nystrom has died. He was 88 years old.

Buck was an all-state football player at Gravaeret High School in Marquette. He was the Most Valuable Player and captain of the Michigan State 1956 Rose Bowl title team. Nystrom also was an All-American with the Spartans. Nystrom received the Conference Medal for combinred scholastic and athletic proficiency in his senior year and also was named to the 1955 All-American and Academic and Big Ten All-Scholastic football teams.

MSU head coach Duffy Daugherty called him the greatest guard he had ever coached. Nystrom played in the Senior Bowl and was selected by the Washington Football Team in the 30th round of the 1956 National Football League Draft.

Nystrom spent 38 years as a college assistant coach. He was an assistant at Colorado, North Dakota State, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Northern Michigan University.

Buck was a part of national championship teams at North Dakota State (1965), Oklahoma (1968) and Northern Michigan (1975).

Nystrom was inducted into the U.P. Sports Hall of Fame in 1975, the North Dakota State Sports Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Michigan State Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was a popular public speaker on the offensive line, and he held the Coach Buck Nystrom Camp for linemen for many years in the Upper Peninsula.

(Writer’s Note) I saw Buck at NMU’s home football game against Davenport on September 18, 2021. His son, Kyle Nystrom, is the Wildcats’ head coach. NMU won that game 20-14. Interesting how those numbers match when he was inducted into the MSU Sports Hall of Fame.

(More Writer’s Note) Buck was a throw-back. He was undersized, but he made up for that with skill and determination. He was not afraid to join the line and execute a drill until it was done correctly. He was an in-your-face assistant coach. May Buck’s stories live forever.

