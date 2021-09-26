U.P. Rainbow Pride conducts Highway M-94 cleanup
The group’s trash cleanup took place on their three mile stretch of highway near the Marquette-Alger County border.
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -
U.P. Rainbow Pride cleaned up trash on Highway M-94 today.
Volunteers came to the Marquette-Alger county line to participate.
This event comes after their most recent clean-up back in July.
This is the first year the group has done highway cleanups.
U.P. Pride will hold more cleanups in the future.
