U.P. Rainbow Pride conducts Highway M-94 cleanup

The group’s trash cleanup took place on their three mile stretch of highway near the Marquette-Alger County border.
U.P. Rainbow Pride Highway M-94
U.P. Rainbow Pride Highway M-94(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

U.P. Rainbow Pride cleaned up trash on Highway M-94 today.

Volunteers came to the Marquette-Alger county line to participate.

This event comes after their most recent clean-up back in July.

This is the first year the group has done highway cleanups.

U.P. Pride will hold more cleanups in the future.

