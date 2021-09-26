U.P. Rainbow Pride conducts Highway M-94 cleanup

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

U.P. Rainbow Pride cleaned up trash on Highway M-94 today.

Volunteers came to the Marquette-Alger county line to participate.

This event comes after their most recent clean-up back in July.

This is the first year the group has done highway cleanups.

U.P. Pride will hold more cleanups in the future.

