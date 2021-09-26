No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured during a house fire in Iron Mountain on Friday.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department, the fire started at 915 River Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Firefighters found fire in the attic and put it out in just under 40 minutes. No one was injured, but the department says no one can live in the house right now because of the damage.

The cause of the fire has not been released and remains under investigation.

