Advertisement

No one injured after house fire in Iron Mountain

The cause of the fire has not been released and remains under investigation.
Fire
Fire(Jawor, Alyssa | WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured during a house fire in Iron Mountain on Friday.

According to the Iron Mountain Fire Department, the fire started at 915 River Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Firefighters found fire in the attic and put it out in just under 40 minutes. No one was injured, but the department says no one can live in the house right now because of the damage.

The cause of the fire has not been released and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
A screenshot of the virtual NMU Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 24, 2021.
UPDATE: NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
(WLUC Image)
A statement to the community from TV6
DIDHD logo and a face mask.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department rescinds mask order
Left to Right: Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun steps down as Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, Whitmer appoints Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian

Latest News

A game being played at the Lakeview Arena on Saturday.
Hockey tournament raises money to fight cancer
BMX bikers ready to race on Saturday.
BMX bikers ‘Race for Shay’
Many people help pick up garbage on trails and beaches for National Public Lands Day
Volunteers help clean trails and beaches at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Proceeds go to Sally's Fund
At least 50 horse riders participate in 19th annual Sally’s Ride