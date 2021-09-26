Advertisement

MDHHS, Pathways for Potential and Ishpeming Public Schools provide free haircuts

The organizations partnered to give students and their families free haircuts at Birchview Elementary School.
Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming. FILE.
Birchview Elementary School in Ishpeming. FILE.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with Pathways for Potential Partnered with the Ishpeming Public School District to offer free trims to students and their families.

Their main goal: to set students up to succeed.

The haircuts helped students unable to get trimmed in their first month back.

Pathways for potential believes this event may eliminate some students’ hurdles to success.

This is the first time an event like this was hosted in Ishpeming.

An appointment was required for a trim today.

However, students and their families may get free haircuts once again at a future event.

Families and students of all ages were welcomed to get trimmed.

