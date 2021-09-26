Advertisement

Hockey tournament raises money to fight cancer

A total of 15 teams from across the U.P., Lower Michigan and Wisconsin played in games on Friday and Saturday at the Lakeview Arena
A game being played at the Lakeview Arena on Saturday.
A game being played at the Lakeview Arena on Saturday.
By Nick Friend
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of hockey players helped raise money to fight against cancer.

This was the fifth year for ‘Stick it to Cancer.’

All proceeds are shared between Cancer Care of Marquette County and a resident who is going through cancer treatment.

Northern Michigan University hockey players were referees for the event.

“It’s always good to give back to the community and they do so much for us so it’s the least we can do to come out and ref for them,” said Connor Marritt, Northern Michigan University hockey player.

“This is such a hockey community and there hasn’t been any tournaments for a while for adults,” said Barbara Salmela, Stick it to Cancer Organizer. “It’s just nice when it’s local.”

The championship games will be played on Sunday, September 26 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

