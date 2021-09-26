Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.(Jacob Cordeiro via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
A screenshot of the virtual NMU Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 24, 2021.
UPDATE: NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
(WLUC Image)
A statement to the community from TV6
DIDHD logo and a face mask.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department rescinds mask order
Left to Right: Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun steps down as Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, Whitmer appoints Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian

Latest News

Supporters file into the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga., to attend former president...
Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’
The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display Saturday evening in Georgia.
Trump comments on Ga. governor at rally
BMX bikers ready to race on Saturday.
BMX bikers ‘Race for Shay’
Many people help pick up garbage on trails and beaches for National Public Lands Day
Volunteers help clean trails and beaches at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore