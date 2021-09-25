Wildcats volleyball falls on the road to Northwood

MIDLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball team fell 3-0 to Northwood University in the first of two consecutive Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) road matches, Friday night.

SET ONE

In set one, the Timberwolves took an early 3-0 lead but an error from the home team put the Wildcats on the board.

Further ahead in the frame, three consecutive kills from Jacqueline Smith via Lauren Van Remortel assists would pull the NMU within four at 12-8.

The visitors on the scoreboard held Northwood to a .150 hitting percentage in the opening set.

A couple of late runs would secure the 25-18 first-set win for NU.

SET TWO

The Wildcats jumped out to their first lead of the match at 3-2 in the second set with two attack errors committed by the Timberwolves.

Northwood battled right back and eventually took a 10 point lead over the visiting ‘Cats.

NMU showed fight and got back into the match and pulled within five points at 21-16 thanks to an Evynn Layshock kill and a NU error.

The Wildcats were able to fend off set point twice with a Meghan Meyer block and a block from Ania Hyatt and Meyer keeping the set from ending.

In the end, the Timberwolves took set two 25-19.

SET THREE

A Meyer kill from Van Remortel put NMU on the board first in the third frame.

Northwood used a 5-0 run to take the lead before an attack error put another point for the Wildcats on the board.

Three consecutive points for NMU, beginning with a Smith kill, halted the Timberwolf attack and brought the ‘Cats within six at 14-8.

NU held off the Wildcats to take set three, 25-14.

STAT LEADERS

Smith led NMU in kills with 10 and blocks with three.

Freshman Caylie Barlage led the Wildcat effort in digs with 13.

Lauren Van Remortel tallied 24 assists.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return to the Upper Peninsula to take on Lake Superior State University tomorrow. The match in Sault Ste. Marie is slated for a 2 p.m. start.

