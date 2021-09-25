UW-River Falls dominates Finlandia Women’s Soccer

RIVER FALLS, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s soccer team (3-4-1) lost 8-0 to UW-River Falls (5-5-1), Saturday afternoon at Ramer Soccer Stadium.

UW-River Falls got on the board first at the 11:07 mark. The Falcons made it 2-0 about nine minutes later.

Junior Marissa Schilling blasted a shot that was knocked away at the last minute. The Lions continued to play tough the rest of the first half. In the second half, UW-River Falls scored three goals in an eight-minute span to seal the game.

Finlandia remains on the road, Sunday, Sept. 26 taking on Macalester. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

