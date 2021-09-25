NMU women’s soccer soars over Cardinals

MIDLAND Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Wildcats of women’s soccer (3-4-0, 1-2-0 GLIAC) fought for the win with a comeback victory over the Cardinals of Saginaw Valley State University (4-1-1, 1-1-0 GLIAC).

FIRST HALF

The ‘Cats would start out strong in the first five minutes of play with a shot from freshman forward Alexa DeKam.

Northern would continue to apply pressure throughout the whole game but would fall short in the first half with the Cardinals scoring in the 14th minute to take the lead 1-0.

The Wildcats would not step down, as they would continue to pounce all over SVSU recording nine shots in the first half.

SECOND HALF

All of the effort put together by the Wildcats would pay off, as Ashley Koch would tally her third goal of the season assisted by Isabela Cardoso (2) in the 56th minute of play.

The ‘Cats would not stop there as just a short time after, in the 63rd minute, freshman Maria Storm would score her first career goal assisted by Alexa Dekam (1).

Senior goalkeeper Shenae Kreps would face a total of two shots in the second half bringing her saves total to four.

STAT LEADERS

Caroline Halonen would lead the ‘Cats with seven shots on the day. Cardoso led in shots on goal for NMU with two.

Northern would lead in total shots (18-12), shots on goal (6-5), and corner kicks (5-3).

Shenae Kreps manned the net notching her 11th career win as a Wildcat.

WILDCAT TALK

“We went down a goal in the first half which is never what you want, but we continued to work hard as a team. We ended up scoring twice in the second half and it was a great team effort and win,” said freshman Maria Storm.

UP NEXT

The ‘Cats remain downstate this weekend as they travel to Davenport University for a Sunday affair slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.