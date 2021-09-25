NMU men’s soccer beats Purdue Northwest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team (1-3-2, 1-1-1 GLIAC) claimed their first win of the season in a 1-0 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) match against opponent Purdue University Northwest on Friday afternoon.

DEFENSIVE MIGHT

The first half was big for the Wildcats’ defense as they limited the Pride’s offensive opportunities. Purdue Northwest, who came into the game undefeated in GLIAC play, was only able to get off one shot on goal in the half as goalkeeper Alex Weaver tallied a save and the NMU team also had a block.

On offense, Maxime Doutre and Kaffie Kurz each took one shot on goal in the first.

Possession was also on the side of the home team in the first half as they controlled the ball for 51-percent of the time in the opening half.

GOAL ‘CATS

The Wildcats were the only team to score in the match, with a goal coming for NMU in the 59th minute of the contest.

A Wildcat throw in bounced off the head of a defender for PNW before rebounding off the foot of another Pride player. The ball found the foot of Maxime Doutre who kicked it to the left of the PNW keeper and into the back of the net.

The goal was the first as a Wildcat for the freshman from Canada.

The NMU defense held tight the rest of the way and the ‘Cats earned the 1-0 conference win.

STAT LEADERS

The Wildcats led the total shots margin 12-11 and shots on goal 5-3. The homesteading ‘Cats also controlled possession for 54-percent of the match.

Corner kicks were also a positive for NMU as the team had six to the Pride’s three.

Palmbaum and Brady Kronenburg tied for the lead in shots with three each. One of Palmbaum’s shots was on target.

Doutre led the team in shots on goal with two. Kurz and Markus Sandstad tallied one shot on target each

Wildcat goalkeeper Weaver collected three saves in the contest. The keeper collected his first clean sheet of the season and played every minute in net.

WILDCAT TALK

“I think we started off sharp,” said head coach David Poggi. “Later in the first half we kind of fell flat. We made a couple of changes and picked up the tempo.”

“The good news about today defensively is that we kept a clean sheet and did not get scored on,” added Poggi. “I think that is good moving forward as we prepare for the next match on Sunday.”

“This match made it a beautiful day to be a Wildcat. This team deserved the win. Purdue Northwest is a good team and the win today gives us confidence as we continue to move forward,” concluded Poggi.

UP NEXT

NMU hosts Davenport University on Saturday as GLIAC play continues. Kick-off from the NMU Soccer Field will take place at 2 p.m.

