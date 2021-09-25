NMU Cross Country top third finishers at Roy Griak Invitational

FALCON HEIGHTS, MINN. (WLUC) - A finish ahead of a nationally ranked team and having all scoring runners finish in the top half of the field highlighted the Northern Michigan University cross country team’s time at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota.

TOP NMU FINISHER

Sophomore Madison Malon paced the Wildcats again with a finish of 25th in the 6,000-meter race. She crossed the line in 23:19.4.

SCORING ‘CATS

The runners who scored for NMU all finished in the top 80 in the field of 327 student-athletes.

Chrysanthe Patselas came in 37th with a time of 23:41.8. Senior Elise Longley was next for the ‘Cats with a finishing time of 23:50.8 which was good for 44th.

The last two Wildcats who scored in the top five of the team’s lineup were Emily Sterling in 57th (24:01.8) and Ithaca Bergholtz in 74th (24:11.6).

MOVING THROUGH THE FIELD

Seven more NMU student-athletes competed in the event.

Talon Prusi (94th, 24:29.0), Meghan Langworthy (95th, 24:29.1), Anna Kelley (98th, 24:31.9), Skylar Grubb (108th, 24:45.4), Hilde Eide (161st, 25:28.4), Aubrey Friedrich (176th, 25:47.3), and Morgan Lyon (201st, 26:14.3) all represented the Wildcats at the event.

TEAM RESULTS

The ‘Cats came in seventh place in a field of 27 teams. NMU earned the mark with a total of 228 points. No. 8 University of Mary (N.D.) took home the meet win.

In the team results, the Wildcats also beat No. 28 Michigan Technological University by two positions.

UP NEXT

NMU will travel to Romeoville, Ill. on Saturday, October 9 for the Conference Crossover Invite hosted by Lewis University.

