Michigan Tech earns third straight volleyball sweep

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech volleyball picked up its third straight sweep in its 20th consecutive victory over Lake Superior State Friday (Sept. 24). The Huskies defeated the Lakers 25-19, 25-18, and 25-23 at Bud Cooper Gym.

Tech improved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in GLIAC play. The Huskies have won seven of their last eight matches and earned their seventh sweep of the season.

“We’re certainly very satisfied to come out with a three-set sweep on the road,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “We probably weren’t our best tonight, but had some strong performances in a few areas that kind of made the difference in the long run.”

Tech jumped out to a 9-3 lead to begin the match and led by as many as nine (23-14) before winning 25-19. Anna Jonynas had five kills in the first and Lindy Oujiri added four. Carissa Beyer had six digs.

The Huskies led from start to finish in the second set and forced the Lakers into nine attacking errors. Jonynas again led with five kills and Beyer dug up five balls. Morgan Radtke sealed the 25-18 win as Tech led 2-0 heading into the break.

In the third, Tech hopped out to an 8-0 lead before the home team battled back. LSSU scored the next six and then used a late rally to tie the set at 22. The Lakers took the next point before the Huskies closed the match with three straight points by Grace Novotny and back-to-back kills by Jonynas.

Jonynas was the only player in double figures with 14 kills. She also added 12 digs. Oujiri (9), Jillian Kuizenga (6), and Radtke (5) also added at least five kills. Laura De Marchi set the offense with 20 assists while Lina Espejo-Ramirez added 11. Beyer finished with 13 digs and Megan Utlak added 12.

Emilee McDaniel led LSSU with eight kills. Halle Grulke tallied 19 assists and Emily Hagelthorn had 15 digs.

Tech continues its road trip at Northwood on Saturday. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. The Timberwolves swept Northern Michigan Friday.

