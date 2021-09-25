Advertisement

Marquette community members participate in Full Meter-Thon

The start and finish line of the Full Meter-Thon
The start and finish line of the Full Meter-Thon(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 100 community members registered for the Full Meter-Thon at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Saturday.

The full day event raised money to build a new inclusive Kids Cove playground.

Besides a meter-long race, there was live music, bouncy houses, a beer tent, and food trucks.

A VIP tent was available for the event’s sponsors, along with space to set up their own booths.

One sponsor, Jill Seibert with her family, donated in honor of her late husband Carl, who passed in 2018 from ALS.

“He was such an advocate for accessibility and believed that the Lower Harbor Kids Cove should be renovated,” says Seibert. “There has been a huge effort for many years. To be able to be part of this event is really special to me.”

The race was open until 5:00 p.m., followed by live music.

