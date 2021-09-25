At least 50 horse riders participate in 19th annual Sally’s Ride

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of people said giddy up for the 19th annual Sally’s Ride.

At least 50 horse riders gathered at the Marquette County Fairgrounds and galloped on five or ten-mile trails as a fundraising effort for Sally’s Fund. The fund is named after Sally Paajanen, a horse rider who died in 2003.

Sally’s Fund is a part of UPAWS that helps with horse health, as well as finding them a home.

After doing the event last year during a pandemic, one of the event’s co-founders says it was great to see everyone have a good time.

“It’s just overwhelming,” said co-founder Cheri Johnson. “The support that we’ve gotten from the community, the volunteers, the local businesses, and just to have all of these riders out today, it means a lot.”

All of the money raised from entry fees, bucket raffles, and a silent auction will go to the Sally’s Fund.

Organizers look forward to having the event again next year.

