BMX bikers ‘Race for Shay’

7-year-old Shay Elliston died in August from complications with pneumonia
BMX bikers ready to race on Saturday.
BMX bikers ready to race on Saturday.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of BMX racers biked to remember one of its racers.

7-year-old Shay Elliston died in August from complications from pneumonia. On Saturday, Marquette BMX held a “Race for Shay”.

Any money from concessions and donations went to the family for help with funeral costs. Bikers of all ages honored Shay by doing what he loved to do.

“He enjoyed the racing. He also raced pit bike. The pit bikes are 16-inch wheels,” said Steve Basal, Marquette BMX Vice President. “He always had a good time and we enjoyed having him.”

Basal said Shay raced with the group for about two years. Marquette BMX races through the summer on every Tuesday and Thursday.

