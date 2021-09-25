Bay College Cross Country begins season

GRAYLING, Mich. (WLUC) - After a two-week delay in the start of their season, the Bay Norse Cross Country Team got their first chance to compete on Friday evening in an event hosted by Kirtland Community College. The Norse featured one female runner making her collegiate debut, and last year’s National Championship Qualifier Zach Rose leading five new faces on the Men’s side.

Rose (SO, Escanaba, MI) put forth a strong showing, picking up where he left off a year ago. Out of 118 runners, Zach crossed the line in 34th place with a time of 29:13.4.

The Norse harriers then saw a number of their team cross the finish line in a tight group. Jahlani Thornton (FR, Detroit, MI) posted a time of 33:47, who was followed closely by Davin Hill (FR, Dollar Bay, MI) with a time of 33:51.2. Jaylen Flaniken (FR, Troy, MI) was in that group as well, posting a time of 34:19.

Tyler Sundling (SO, Rapid River, MI) rounded out the team scoring with a time of 36:19. Marcus Harris (SO, Brimley, MI) was the final Norse runner to cross the line with a team of 42:13.

Team scoring was not available at the time of this posting.

The Norse Women’s Cross Country Team is a solo effort this year, with Lindsay Cox being the sole bearer of the blue and green uniform. Out of 76 participants, she finished the race in 42nd place, posting a time of 25:27.8.

The Norse return two action in two weeks’ time. They will travel to Appleton, WI to participate in the Gene Davis Invitational hosted by Lawrence University. That event will be held on October 9.

