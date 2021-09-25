Advertisement

Bald Eagle Harley Davidson hosts end of the season party

The ‘Parking Lot Party’ is held every year at the start of fall
(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bald Eagle Harley Davidson in Marquette hosted its ‘end of the season’ party Saturday afternoon.

The ‘Parking Lot Party’ is held every year at the start of fall. This year, it was moved to the inside Showroom because of the weather.

The Flat Broke Blues band played live music starting at noon, and refreshments were provided.

Also part of the event was a small bike show in the parking lot, and test rides, open until 3:00 p.m.

“A lot of people like to get together towards the end of the season, ride it, and just get their last ride in,” says Bald Eagle Harley Davidson Business and Marketing Manager, Ashley Harris. “We do see a lot of people coming through for the fall color tour as well.”

The event was free for anyone to attend.

Harris says reservations are now open for Harley Davidson’s winter storage, starting in October.

