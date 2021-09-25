Advertisement

Adrian has little trouble with Finlandia Football

Lions Offense struggles to move ball
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of effort as the Finlandia University football team (0-3) lost 56-6 to Adrian (2-2), Saturday afternoon at McAfee Field.

Adrian drove down to the Finlandia 22-yard line on its first drive.  Freshman Jon Leville forced a fumble and recovered for the Lions to end the threat.

The Lions ended the first quarter trailing 7-0.  The Bulldogs scored twice in the first six minutes of the second quarter to seal the game.

Offensively, in the third quarter freshman Zyquantay Bickham threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jaheim Hooks.

Defensively, freshman Jesse Hill had 12 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.  Forcing and recovering fumbles were freshman Andrew Lara and Leville.

Finlandia hits the road, Saturday, Oct. 2 when they play Northwestern (Minn.).  The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of the virtual NMU Board of Trustees meeting, Sept. 24, 2021.
UPDATE: NMU Board terminates President Erickson’s contract
Daniel James Sougstad
Lower Michigan man wanted for triple murder caught
(WLUC Image)
A statement to the community from TV6
DIDHD logo and a face mask.
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department rescinds mask order
Left to Right: Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun steps down as Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive, Whitmer appoints Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Lake Superior State earns first volleyball win of the season
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Bay College Cross Country begins season
Grand Valley’s running attack too much for Michigan Tech
UW-River Falls dominates Finlandia Women’s Soccer