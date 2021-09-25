Adrian has little trouble with Finlandia Football

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of effort as the Finlandia University football team (0-3) lost 56-6 to Adrian (2-2), Saturday afternoon at McAfee Field.

Adrian drove down to the Finlandia 22-yard line on its first drive. Freshman Jon Leville forced a fumble and recovered for the Lions to end the threat.

The Lions ended the first quarter trailing 7-0. The Bulldogs scored twice in the first six minutes of the second quarter to seal the game.

Offensively, in the third quarter freshman Zyquantay Bickham threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to freshman Jaheim Hooks.

Defensively, freshman Jesse Hill had 12 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Forcing and recovering fumbles were freshman Andrew Lara and Leville.

Finlandia hits the road, Saturday, Oct. 2 when they play Northwestern (Minn.). The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.