Times of showers into the weekend
A front moves across the area today with rain. Showers will begin to move into the western counties by mid-afternoon and spreads east this evening. Light lake enhanced rain showers develop tomorrow afternoon in the wake of the front. The long-term pattern has an upper-level ridge developing for next week along with a surface high pressure. This will result in a dry, sunny and warmer trend.
Today: Becoming cloudy with showers
>Highs: Upper 60s, low 70s central
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers during the afternoon
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 70s west, 60s east
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Low 70s west, 60s east
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 70s
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.