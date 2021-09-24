Advertisement

Times of showers into the weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A front moves across the area today with rain. Showers will begin to move into the western counties by mid-afternoon and spreads east this evening. Light lake enhanced rain showers develop tomorrow afternoon in the wake of the front. The long-term pattern has an upper-level ridge developing for next week along with a surface high pressure. This will result in a dry, sunny and warmer trend.

Today: Becoming cloudy with showers

>Highs: Upper 60s, low 70s central

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers during the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s west, 60s east

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low 70s west, 60s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

