Advertisement

Swick donates bottled water to Marquette County Schools’ concession stands

For the past five years, Swick has donated Norway Springs water bottles twice a year to high school football and basketball games.
Swick is donating 20 cases of water to Westwood, Negaunee, and Gwinn schools.
Swick is donating 20 cases of water to Westwood, Negaunee, and Gwinn schools.(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services has found a way to help Marquette County schools and market its own services at the same time.

For the past five years, Swick has donated Norway Springs water bottles twice a year to high school football and basketball games.

This year, Negaunee, Westwood, and Gwinn concession stands are receiving 20 cases of water each. The schools keep the money from the sales, and use it for funding programs and games.

Swick’s Marketing Director, Terri Moll, says as long as the schools still want the water every year, Swick will provide it.

“At this point, 5 years in, the schools will call and just say ‘hey are we still doing that?’ so that just shows us that it’s still a need and a want. And we’re happy to do it,” says Moll.

Moll says MarqTran helps store the pallets of water, so they don’t freeze in Swick’s garages during the winter.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Body of missing Marquette Township man found near Hogback Mountain
(WLUC Image)
A statement to the community from TV6
Police Lights
Update: One woman is dead after crash in Luce County
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
The bridge traffic backups often reach through the entire town of Hancock. This photo was taken...
Frustration grows over traffic backups in Houghton/Hancock

Latest News

Not a single frowning face could be found on the field Friday morning.
Lake Linden-Hubbell School issues sunrise challenge
Front Street Book Fair coming to Marquette this weekend
Front Street Book Fair coming to Marquette this weekend
Iron County animal shelter hosts Paws-ta dinner fundraiser
Iron County animal shelter hosts Paws-ta dinner fundraiser
Devices using 3G in 2022 will not be able to dial 911
Devices using 3G in 2022 will not be able to dial 911