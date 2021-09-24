Swick donates bottled water to Marquette County Schools’ concession stands

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services has found a way to help Marquette County schools and market its own services at the same time.

For the past five years, Swick has donated Norway Springs water bottles twice a year to high school football and basketball games.

This year, Negaunee, Westwood, and Gwinn concession stands are receiving 20 cases of water each. The schools keep the money from the sales, and use it for funding programs and games.

Swick’s Marketing Director, Terri Moll, says as long as the schools still want the water every year, Swick will provide it.

“At this point, 5 years in, the schools will call and just say ‘hey are we still doing that?’ so that just shows us that it’s still a need and a want. And we’re happy to do it,” says Moll.

Moll says MarqTran helps store the pallets of water, so they don’t freeze in Swick’s garages during the winter.

