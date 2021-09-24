Marquette BMX hosting Race for Shay in memory of one of its riders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Happening Saturday, many young bikers are expected to take part in Marquette BMX’s Race for Shay. The event is in honor of Shay Elliston, a three-year racer who died early last month at the age of seven from complications of pneumonia.

Shay’s mother, Jessica, says the sport was a huge part of her son’s life.

“He ate, breathed, and slept BMX,” she said. “He just couldn’t wait for the winter to be over a lot of times just so he could get back on the track.”

Marquette BMX’s president, Dave Niemi, says almost immediately after Shay’s death, all of those who knew and rode with him wanted to do something.

“We asked the family we wanted to do this race for him just to help raise money and in his memory and his honor,” Niemi said.

Fundraising will be conducted through donations and concessions sales.

Niemi says the event is about young bikers doing what they love for fun and to remember their fellow biker. At least an hour and a half of races are scheduled, as well as potential pre-race festivities.

“We will probably do something beforehand,” Niemi stated. “{We may} have a moment of silence and/or if anybody wants to say something. We’ll figure something out beforehand.”

Elliston says Shay would be very grateful if he were to see what was taking place.

“A lot of his BMX friends have told me that they know he is racing with them out there on the track,” she said. So, it’s a very special place to be for us.”

Registration for tomorrow’s event is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the first race beginning at 1:00 p.m. Admission and participation are free, and all proceeds will go to the Elliston family.

