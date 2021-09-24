Lake Linden-Hubbell School issues sunrise challenge

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Linden-Hubbel students started their morning a bit earlier than normal Friday.

The school issued a sunrise challenge asking all UP schools to participate on Friday morning.

It’s in support of UP native Bugsy Sailor, who will be photographing his 1,000 consecutive sunrise Saturday morning.

There was a large turnout on the Lake Linden-Hubbell football field with lots of happy smiles.

Even though the fog ended up blocking the sun, students and staff both agree it was still worth showing up for the early start.

“You wake up and you feel better about watching the sunrise come up,” said Landon Gibson, Lake Linden-Hubbel sixth-grader. “Knowing it’s going to be a good day.”

A teacher at Lake Linden-Hubbell agrees.

“I think this is the same kind of a lesson,” said Maureen Schick, Lake Linden-Hubbell teacher. “He got up every morning for a sunrise, whether he wanted to or not. So, I thought we’d celebrate that.”

Staff says the sunrise gathering was a great way to embrace school spirit and give the kids a break from the classroom.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.