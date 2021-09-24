Advertisement

JJ Packs return to Marquette Area Public Schools

JJ Packs are handed out anonymously to students each Friday
Volunteers put together JJ Packs.
Volunteers put together JJ Packs.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This morning, a volunteer-based organization gathered at the Marquette Area Public Schools bus garage with a mission in mind- to make sure no child goes hungry over the weekend.

While students attended class, volunteers made the first 170 JJ packs of the school year. The packs have six free meals for kids in need.

“We’re kind of part of that web for nutrition in Marquette, but the issue of food scarcity in the UP is a really big deal.” says co-director Marla McEnaney.

To help combat that issue, packs are made each Friday then delivered to six Marquette schools.

Ongoing community donations fund $30,000 worth of food each school year, which is purchased by a volunteer at Econo Foods or Super One.

“We buy from them and then they typically will match us one for one with a donation.” explains McEnaney.

...But that amount can vary each year because there’s no limit to the number of packs being made or taken home.

“We’ve gone up to 5 to 10 packs for if a family has multiple kids at home and they need it. We don’t ask any questions. No proof of income or need is required.”

Directors say that volunteer support has been incredible, but ongoing monetary donations are needed to keep the program alive. Marquette students can sign up to receive a JJPack each week online at jjpacks.org or through a note to their teacher.

