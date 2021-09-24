Advertisement

Governor Whitmer proclaims Clean Energy Week in Michigan

Solar panels, part of the Superior Solar Project
Solar panels, part of the Superior Solar Project(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed September 23-27 as Clean Energy Week in Michigan. It’s an effort to encourage individuals and organizations to support clean energy solutions that address economic and energy needs for the future.

Efforts like the Superior Solar Project in Sands Township are the type being promoted by Clean Energy Week.

“The Superior Solar Project is a 150 megawatt project, at that size it will generate enough power for 30,000-40,000 average U.P. homes, powered through clean, renewable energy,” said Superior Solar Project Development Director, Courtney Timmons.

The $100 million project is being led by Savion Energy. It was approved last year by the Sands Township Board. Once completed the solar farm would have a life expectancy of between 30 and 40 years.

