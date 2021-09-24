Advertisement

Full Meter-Thon set for this weekend in Marquette

The full-day event will raise money to build a new Kids Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.
A banner for the Full Meter-thon.
A banner for the Full Meter-thon.(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Event organizers are preparing for Saturday’s Full Meter-Thon at Lower Harbor in Marquette.

The Meter-Thon stretches the length of an entire meter, which is about 3 feet. The full-day event will raise money to build a new Kids Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Besides the quick race, there will be live music, food trucks, and bouncy houses for kids. Start times will be staggered throughout the day for those who register online for the event.

One of the organizers, Stephanie Jones, encourages participants to get creative when participating in the Meter-Thon.

“You will be able to get prizes if you come in a group or if you’re all dressed up,” says Jones. “I would love to see somebody do the worm; I would love to see somebody do it in high heels...”

Event organizers hope to raise $25,000 for the new playground at Saturday’s event.

The event runs from noon to 10:00 p.m. Entry will be free, with $25 registration fee for the race.

