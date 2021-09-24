Advertisement

Flu shot clinic in Escanaba Saturday

The drive through clinic will be held in PHDM’s parking lot.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta Menominee Counties is hosting a drive through flu shot clinic on Saturday in Escanaba. From nine in the morning until one in the afternoon, everyone is welcome to drive through PHDM’s parking lot for a flu shot. Shots are $30, but Medicare, Medicaid and most insurances are accepted.

For the safety of the employees, you’re asked to wear a mask and to leave pets at home.

“We do this every year. It’s kind of a way to make it easier for people with limited mobility to get their flu shot. You’re welcome to come on through even if you don’t have limited mobility,” said Jennie Miller, communicable diseases and immunization coordinator for PHDM. No appointment is necessary but there are suggested times based on your last name:

A – D: 9 a.m. – 10 am.

E – K: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

L – Q: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

R – Z: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Body of missing Marquette Township man found near Hogback Mountain
(WLUC Image)
A statement to the community from TV6
Police Lights
Update: One woman is dead after crash in Luce County
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
The bridge traffic backups often reach through the entire town of Hancock. This photo was taken...
Frustration grows over traffic backups in Houghton/Hancock

Latest News

Moose will be moving around more frequently during the fall, according to the DNR.
DNR warns of frequent wildlife movement during fall
Old Glory Firearms along Delta Avenue in Gladstone.
Ammo Day tomorrow at Old Glory Firearms
Volunteers put together JJ Packs.
JJ Packs return to Marquette Area Public Schools
Photo of COVID-19 test provided by Aspirus Health
Appointments needed for COVID-19 testing through Aspirus Health due to high demand