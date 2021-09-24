Flu shot clinic in Escanaba Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta Menominee Counties is hosting a drive through flu shot clinic on Saturday in Escanaba. From nine in the morning until one in the afternoon, everyone is welcome to drive through PHDM’s parking lot for a flu shot. Shots are $30, but Medicare, Medicaid and most insurances are accepted.

For the safety of the employees, you’re asked to wear a mask and to leave pets at home.

“We do this every year. It’s kind of a way to make it easier for people with limited mobility to get their flu shot. You’re welcome to come on through even if you don’t have limited mobility,” said Jennie Miller, communicable diseases and immunization coordinator for PHDM. No appointment is necessary but there are suggested times based on your last name:

A – D: 9 a.m. – 10 am.

E – K: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

L – Q: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

R – Z: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.