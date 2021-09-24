The first ever Big Bay Fall Fest is Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Bay Stewardship Council is hosting this outdoor festival, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 25.

Sven Gonstead, the Big Bay Stewardship Council Chairman, says the Fall Fest will bring together artists, local eats, and live music from Marquette Bluegrass band ‘Strung Together.’

A big bay stewardship council steering committee member, Katie Narhi, says the event will be at Draver Park, on Hoffman Street.

