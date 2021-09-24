Advertisement

The first ever Big Bay Fall Fest is Saturday

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Big Bay Stewardship Council is hosting this outdoor festival, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 25.

Sven Gonstead, the Big Bay Stewardship Council Chairman, says the Fall Fest will bring together artists, local eats, and live music from Marquette Bluegrass band ‘Strung Together.’

A big bay stewardship council steering committee member, Katie Narhi, says the event will be at Draver Park, on Hoffman Street.

For more details about the event click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Aaron McGeorge, of Marquette Township.
Body of missing Marquette Township man found near Hogback Mountain
(WLUC Image)
A statement to the community from TV6
Police Lights
Update: One woman is dead after crash in Luce County
FdL Officer Joseph Kurer
Memorial funds established for family of officer who died from COVID-19
The bridge traffic backups often reach through the entire town of Hancock. This photo was taken...
Frustration grows over traffic backups in Houghton/Hancock

Latest News

Front Street Book Fair coming to Marquette this weekend
Front Street Book Fair coming to Marquette this weekend
Iron County animal shelter hosts Paws-ta dinner fundraiser
Iron County animal shelter hosts Paws-ta dinner fundraiser
Devices using 3G in 2022 will not be able to dial 911
Devices using 3G in 2022 will not be able to dial 911
Photo of the UPHP building in Marquette. (WLUC Photo)
Upper Peninsula Health Plan hosts blood drive